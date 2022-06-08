Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 10,291 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Howard Lee sold 10,291 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $388,896.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,345.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Howard Lee sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $349,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. 2,036,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,699. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.65. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

