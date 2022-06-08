Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $10,388,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,169,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $10,456,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $10,323,000.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $11,985,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.