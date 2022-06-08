Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells 399 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $12,424.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,072.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BXMT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 953,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 369.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 113.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 74.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
