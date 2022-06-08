Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells 399 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $12,424.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,072.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 953,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 369.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 113.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 74.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

