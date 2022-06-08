Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) CEO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,462.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 530,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
