Insider Selling: Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Insider Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) insider Caryn Gordon Mcdowell sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $30,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CRTX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. 511,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,119. The company has a market capitalization of $97.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. Cortexyme, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $40.66.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRTX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.
Cortexyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
