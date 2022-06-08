Insider Selling: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells 45,094 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 45,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,417,755.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,071,798 shares in the company, valued at $65,137,329.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $731,250.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $698,132.40.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,874.40.

NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. 97,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,434. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

DCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

