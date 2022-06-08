Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 16,686 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $428,830.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. 450,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELF shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,845,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after buying an additional 587,364 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 410,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.