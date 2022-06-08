Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells 3,676 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,363. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 0.51. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

