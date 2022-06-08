Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Sells 78,897 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -148.15 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.