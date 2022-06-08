Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells 2,838 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT remained flat at $$14.74 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $798.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 549,923 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after buying an additional 345,137 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,298,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,249,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

