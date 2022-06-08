Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells 2,838 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ HCAT remained flat at $$14.74 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $798.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.19.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.