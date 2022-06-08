Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells 94,705 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,176,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.