Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells 525 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $19,986.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,279 shares in the company, valued at $810,091.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HMN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 140,973 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

