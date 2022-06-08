Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HURN opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.69. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $61.86.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $5,639,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

