Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HURN opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.69. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $61.86.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
