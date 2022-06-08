Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells 97,290 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Fani Titi sold 97,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.09), for a total value of £472,829.40 ($592,518.05).

Shares of Investec Group stock opened at GBX 474 ($5.94) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 479.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 438.96. Investec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 261.90 ($3.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 541.40 ($6.78). The company has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Investec Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

