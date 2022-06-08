Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells 1,388 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) EVP Kim Sablich sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total transaction of $211,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,185. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.