Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells 1,388 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) EVP Kim Sablich sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total transaction of $211,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,185. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.