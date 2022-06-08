Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) VP Sells 282 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $28,806.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at $593,593.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KALU stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,584. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $137.63.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -331.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

