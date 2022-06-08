Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells 2,512 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $130,372.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,980.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

