Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells 4,971 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $119,552.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. 563,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 61,328 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,161,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after acquiring an additional 335,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.