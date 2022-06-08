Insider Selling: Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Sells 4,614 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $201,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,456.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MUR traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.