Insider Selling: NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Sells 115,657 Shares of Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 115,657 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $77,490.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,743,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,093.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP remained flat at $$0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. 875,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,109. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.72.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

