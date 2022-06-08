Insider Selling: NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Sells 115,657 Shares of Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 115,657 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $77,490.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,743,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,093.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ NRXP remained flat at $$0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. 875,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,109. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.72.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
