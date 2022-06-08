Insider Selling: NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Sells 243,596 Shares of Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 243,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $170,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,859,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,001,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NRXP stock remained flat at $$0.65 on Tuesday. 875,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,109. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.72.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 2,345.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

