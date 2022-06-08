Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CFO Sells 5,868 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $275,972.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. 284,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,869,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.
About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
