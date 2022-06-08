Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CFO Sells 5,868 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $275,972.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. 284,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,869,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

