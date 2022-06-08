Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Sells 1,702 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $18,500.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,740.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE OLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,630. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. OLO’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in OLO by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in OLO by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OLO by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in OLO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

