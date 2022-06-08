Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells 1,081 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $11,750.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,557,784.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,630. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.44.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. OLO’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

