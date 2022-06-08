Insider Selling: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Sells 7,688 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) Director Michael Sinclair sold 7,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $99,482.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Michael Sinclair sold 9,736 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $135,135.68.

OPNT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 16,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,522. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPNT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

