Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Sells 21,129 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PRDO traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 325,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,158. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $743.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 140,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 123,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.