Insider Selling: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) SVP Sells 4,218 Shares of Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PFE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,788,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,268,426. The company has a market cap of $300.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

