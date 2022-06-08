Insider Selling: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Sells 44,700 Shares of Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.25. 3,609,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

