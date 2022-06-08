Insider Selling: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Sells 44,700 Shares of Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.25. 3,609,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.
Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
