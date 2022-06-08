Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00.

NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. 28,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,543. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.68. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $233,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $13,065,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.