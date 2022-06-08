Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,543. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.68. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.