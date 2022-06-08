Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,070,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,390,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.52. 521,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3,157.9% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 21.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 90,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

