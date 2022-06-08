Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SNEX traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.76. 85,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,597. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $81.05.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
About StoneX Group (Get Rating)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
