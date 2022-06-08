Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SNEX traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.76. 85,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,597. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $81.05.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

About StoneX Group (Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.