Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,343,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 154,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,733. The stock has a market cap of $509.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.53). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

