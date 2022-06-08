Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 308,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,497. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.
Several research analysts have commented on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
