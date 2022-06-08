Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 308,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,497. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Several research analysts have commented on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vicarious Surgical by 2,219.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 87.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

