Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total value of C$681,684.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,053 shares in the company, valued at C$4,197,762.70.

Eduardo Luna also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 19th, Eduardo Luna sold 17,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.61, for a total value of C$894,293.57.

Shares of WPM traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$52.98. 643,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,009. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$350.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$361.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.36.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.