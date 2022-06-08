Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total value of C$681,684.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,053 shares in the company, valued at C$4,197,762.70.

Eduardo Luna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Eduardo Luna sold 17,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.61, for a total value of C$894,293.57.

Shares of WPM traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$52.98. 643,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,009. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$350.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$361.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.36.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

