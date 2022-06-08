Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.61, for a total transaction of C$894,293.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,895,099.96.

Eduardo Luna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total transaction of C$681,684.82.

WPM traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 643,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$45.76 and a 1-year high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$361.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

