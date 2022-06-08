Insider Selling: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Sells 6,119 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath sold 6,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £18,785.33 ($23,540.51).
Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, Gary McGrath acquired 46 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($189.07).
- On Friday, March 11th, Gary McGrath bought 49 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150.43 ($188.51).
Shares of LON:ZTF opened at GBX 310.50 ($3.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £150.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89. Zotefoams plc has a 12-month low of GBX 264.32 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 499 ($6.25). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 314.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 356.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37.
About Zotefoams (Get Rating)
Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.
