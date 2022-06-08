Insider Selling: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Sells 6,119 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath sold 6,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £18,785.33 ($23,540.51).

On Monday, April 11th, Gary McGrath acquired 46 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($189.07).

On Friday, March 11th, Gary McGrath bought 49 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150.43 ($188.51).

Shares of LON:ZTF opened at GBX 310.50 ($3.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £150.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89. Zotefoams plc has a 12-month low of GBX 264.32 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 499 ($6.25). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 314.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 356.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

