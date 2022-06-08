Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.14) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Insmed in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.14) for the year.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INSM. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,985,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 24.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after buying an additional 716,392 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Insmed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,790,000 after buying an additional 603,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,059,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

