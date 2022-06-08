Inspirato Incorporated Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Inspirato in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million.
Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25.
In other news, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $319,584.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $852,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000.
About Inspirato (Get Rating)
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
