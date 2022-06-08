Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.17.
Several research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PODD traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,209. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.21 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51.
In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,455 shares of company stock worth $5,791,668. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.
Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
