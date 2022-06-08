Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PODD traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,209. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.21 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,455 shares of company stock worth $5,791,668. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

