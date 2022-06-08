Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

INTA stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. Intapp has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $31,058.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,527.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $25,687.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,720.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435 in the last three months. 45.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Intapp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth about $6,428,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

