Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.50 million-$268.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.99 million.Intapp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81. Intapp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $226,687.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,103,890 shares in the company, valued at $112,744,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $147,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,114,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,920,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

