Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,327,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,675,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $1,131,400.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $1,153,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,111,600.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,059,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $1,112,600.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,196,400.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $1,230,600.00.

IBKR stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 939,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,108. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

