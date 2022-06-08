International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,913,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after acquiring an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 737,780 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.