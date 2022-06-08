International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NYSE IGT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

