International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 145 to SEK 160 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

IPCFF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. 31,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

