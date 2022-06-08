Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITP. CIBC lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

TSE ITP traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$39.75. 86,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,040. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -220.83. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$22.25 and a one year high of C$40.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.55.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$514.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$502.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.8496424 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.83%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

