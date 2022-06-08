Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ITCI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 64,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,824,930.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,262,571.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,519 shares of company stock worth $11,195,723 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 68,112 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 176,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 83,201 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 51,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

