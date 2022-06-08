Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Major Shareholder Acquires $261,057.60 in Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) major shareholder Steven H. Rosen acquired 241,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $261,057.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,696,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,282.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE IVC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,486. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.85. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $200.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.34 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invacare by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invacare by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invacare by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Invacare in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 40.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

