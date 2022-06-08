Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 8th (APTV, ATTRF, BNS, BROS, CGC, CNQ, CZOO, DEO, FLNG, GTLS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 8th:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Aptiv PLC alerts:

Ascott Residence Trust (OTC:ATTRF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a hold rating.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)

was downgraded by analysts at Fundamental Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Fundamental Research currently has C$84.50 target price on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$91.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$88.00.

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $280.00 target price on the stock.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $189.00 target price on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Joby Aviation Inc. is involved in developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing. Joby Aviation Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners, is based in SANTA CRUZ, Calif. “

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nextdoor Holdings Inc. operates neighborhood network which connects neighbors, businesses and public services. It enables neighbors to receive information, give and get help and get things done. Nextdoor Holdings Inc., formerly known as Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of imaging products including printers, lenses, and display materials. Its technologies business is in charge of the global deployment of office equipment, centering on multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), laser printers and digital printing systems. Its optics business offers high-value-added plastic and glass molded lenses, glass substrates for hard disk drives and display materials. Its healthcare business offers digital imaging technology. Its Sensing business provides customers with the products they need for precise measurements. Industrial Inkjet business offers high-performance printheads, multi-function inks, print units for label printing, and textile printing systems. Its Planetarium business is a comprehensive manufacturer of planetariums, from development and production of planetariums and projectors to show production and theater management. Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $298.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $370.00.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a hold rating. Scotiabank currently has C$26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$23.00.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nanobiotix S.A. is a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer. The company’s proprietary technology includes NBTXR3. Nanobiotix S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sell rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.00.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) was downgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$0.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.80.

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Skylight Health Group Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company. It operates multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. Skylight Health Group Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $185.00.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Fundamental Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$97.00 price target on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $235.00.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at FIX from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.